Carjacking suspect arrested after crashing into 3 cars in Dorchester, police say

A carjacking suspect was arrested in Dorchester Tuesday morning after allegedly crashing into three cars.

Massachusetts State Police tweeted Tuesday that it all started when a trooper spotted a car that had been stolen from Boston a few days ago. The suspect was wearing a ski mask and sunglasses, and refused to stop for police.

In his attempt to get away, police said, the suspect crashed into three other cars at the intersection of Morrisey Boulevard and Freeport Street before getting out of the car and attempting to flee the scene.

The suspect was caught and arrested on Ashland Street, police said. He was originally booked at the State Police South Boston Barracks, but was later taken to Boston Medical Center to be evaluated.

One of the drivers whose car the suspect hit had to be extricated, police said. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection of Morrisey Boulevard and Freeport Street has since reopened.