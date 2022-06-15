Crime Police ask public for help finding New Bedford man wanted for child rape Police are also hoping to locate his two children who police believe may be in danger. Leon Mejia is wanted for rape and sexual abuse of a child. Police are asking the public for help in locating him. Bristol County District Attorney's Office

State and local police are asking for the public’s help in locating a New Bedford man who is wanted for rape and sexual abuse of a child.

They are also hoping to locate his children, who they believe may be in danger.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 46-year-old Leon Mejia, who also goes by Leon Mejia-Vincente, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Mejia is a citizen of Guatemala, who up until recently was living in New Bedford with his two children, aged 17 and 5, the DA’s Office said.

New Bedford police are searching for Leon Mejia-Vicente (left) and his two children, 17-year-old Petronila Mejia-Saquic (center) and 5-year-old Hector Mejia-Saquic (right). Leon Mejia-Vicente is wanted on charges of child rape. – Bristol County District Attorney’s Office

Mejia is believed to have fled the New Bedford area, the DA’s Office said. As the whereabouts of his children are also currently unknown, police believe his children may be in danger.

Advertisement:

Anyone with information about where Mejia or his children are is asked to call the Massachusetts State Police 24-Hour Fugitive Line at (800) 527-8873, or New Bedford Police Det. Sasha Vincente at (508) 971-8569.