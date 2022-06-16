Crime DA: Suspect arrested after high-speed chase was on probation for crime spree Thanh Le was arrested following a high-speed chase that resulted in a four-car crash.

A man who recently pleaded guilty to a five-month crime spree around Fields Corner was back in court Wednesday following a high-speed chase that resulted in a four-car crash, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

Thanh Le, 50, entered a guilty plea less than two weeks ago on charges including receiving a stolen motor vehicle, breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, larceny, possession of a Class B substance, and other offenses made during the crime spree.

The plea resolved six different criminal cases in the Dorchester Division of Boston Municipal Court, the district attorney said.

Prosecutors had wanted Le to be sentenced to two years in jail followed by two years of probation, during which time he would be required to undergo substance use disorder treatment, a mental health evaluation, and any other treatment deemed necessary, Hayden said. Le would have also been subject to random screenings to ensure that he remained drug- and alcohol-free.

Judge Jonathan Tynes instead sentenced Lee to three years of probation and two years in the House of Correction, suspended for a probationary term of three years, the district attorney said. He included all of the probation conditions that were recommended by prosecutors.

On Wednesday, following a mental health evaluation, Le was arraigned on charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle and other offenses after he was arrested at the scene of a multi-car crash at Morrissey Boulevard and Freeport Street on Tuesday morning.

“Less than two weeks ago we recommended incarceration for Le because his aberrant behavior posed an immediate and ongoing threat to the Fields Corner community,” Hayden said. “The presiding judge disagreed. Now, Le is back in court after an extremely dangerous high-speed chase.

“My office will always put public safety first,” the district attorney continued. “We are also committed to working with our partners to ensure that incarcerated individuals have access to the services and supports to ensure that they exit the system better equipped for success than when they entered.”

Le was arrested after a Massachusetts state trooper noticed a gray Toyota Camry driving the wrong way on an exit ramp on I-93 north, Hayden noted.

His face was reportedly covered by a ski mask and sunglasses. The trooper soon discovered that the license plate matched that of a vehicle reported stolen in the area of St. Williams Street and Dorchester Avenue on June 7.

Amid the high-speed chase, Le missed a turn, drove onto a curb, and hit another vehicle, authorities said. After getting out of the car and making a run for it on foot, Le reportedly stopped and turned around to look at the trooper “while holding a glass pipe in one hand and concealing his other hand in his pocket,” the district attorney said.

Le was tased and transported to an area hospital, before being taken into custody, Hayden said.

Police are still investigating the June 7 carjacking.

Le, represented by Shannon Dale, returns to court July 5 for a bail hearing.

State police shared updates on Twitter amid the car and foot pursuit earlier this week, which resulted in damage to at least thee other cars:

Developing — Trooper in Dorchester just spotted vehicle involved in carjacking several days ago. Suspect driving it today was wearing ski mask and sunglasses. Suspect refused to stop, crashed into 3 other cars & tried to run, but was caught & in custody, Morrissey at Freeport. pic.twitter.com/7pUSQMHJd4 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 14, 2022

UPDATE to Dorchester arrest-Car involved in this incident was stolen by carjacking several days ago in Boston. Suspect was taken into custody on Ashland Street. One of the drivers whose car he hit had to be extricated and was taken to a hospital w/ non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/12Tq7tORrE — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 14, 2022

UPDATE 2 to Dorchester incident – Intersection of Morrissey Blvd and Freeport St is now reopened. Shout out to the @BostonPWD guys who cleaned the intersection up Stat! Much appreciated! Meanwhile, suspect is being booked at State Police-South Boston Barracks. pic.twitter.com/3HOHtgVCRu — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 14, 2022