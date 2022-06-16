Crime Ex-Salem gym teacher charged with sexually assaulting 10 students Daniel Hakim, 36, faces 32 counts of aggravated indecent assault and battery.





SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A former physical education teacher in Massachusetts has been charged with indecent assault and battery on 10 former female students.

Daniel Hakim, 36, was arrested Wednesday, according to the Salem Police Department. He faces 32 counts of aggravated indecent assault and battery.

Allegations about Hakim’s conduct with female students first surfaced in 2018, three years after he began working at Salem’s Saltonstall School. Hakim was suspended and lost his teaching license. Authorities investigated the claims at the time but didn’t move forward with prosecution until new allegations surfaced last year.

All 10 victims were students at the time of the alleged assault, according to the police report.

Hakim, a resident of North Andover, was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Salem Superior Court. It was unclear Thursday morning if he was represented by an attorney.

Further details of the allegations have been withheld by authorities and school officials to protect the privacy of victims, according to a joint statement from Salem’s mayor, police chief and schools superintendent.





