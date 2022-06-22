Crime Six teenagers were involved in a robbery that killed a Weymouth student. Only one has been arrested. “I feel like my back is against the wall. There’s absolutely no support.” Tayla Mayo hugged her younger son Jaiden Harris, 16, outside their home in Quincy. Her 18-year-old son Jaivon Harris was indicted for murder, although he is not accused of shooting the victim, and Mayo said the impact on her family has been severe. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff





The accounts of a botched drug deal in February vary widely. But police and prosecutors agree on the most crucial point — who among the six teenagers involved fired the shot that killed 17-year-old Nathan Paul. Yet it’s another Quincy teenager, 18-year-old Jaivon Harris, who has been behind bars since a few days after Paul’s death, the only person arrested so far in the alleged drug theft. Although he is not accused of shooting Paul and police did not recover any weapon belonging to him, Harris was indicted on murder and larceny charges earlier this month and sits in solitary confinement as he awaits his next arraignment.

The alleged gunman, Keniel Diaz-Romero, an 18-year-old who fled to Puerto Rico after the shooting, has also been indicted for Paul’s murder but remains at large. The other four teenagers have not been charged. Based on testimony from one of the other teenagers, Harris is accused by prosecutors of yelling “Shoot him!” when Paul tried to hit the group with his SUV, just before Diaz-Romero fired two shots at the car. A spokesman for Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said it’s too soon to know whether prosecutors will try to prove that Harris is guilty of murder by joint venture — by aiding or assisting in the shooting — or using another theory.

Authorities have not released the names of the other suspects because they are juveniles or were at the time of the crime. Although investigators reviewed evidence placing at least four of the six teenagers at the scene of the shooting — and all six near the scene of the robbery — the district attorney’s spokesman said he is not at liberty to discuss juvenile offenses unless the person has been charged with a felony as a youthful offender. Juveniles older than 13 charged with first- or second-degree murder are tried as adults.

