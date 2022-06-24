Crime Police: Plymouth man punched 16-year-old driver in the face in road rage confrontation "It's easy to get upset about other people's driving, and if it's bad enough, you can always report it to the Police." Plymouth Police Department

A case of road rage allegedly ended in a physical altercation earlier this week.

Daniel Kenney, from Plymouth, was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (steering wheel) and assault and battery after the road rage yelling match concluded with him allegedly hitting the 16-year-old driver of the other car in the face, the Plymouth Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday.

“Traffic is getting worse. People sometimes make driving mistakes,” the post reads. “It’s easy to get upset about other people’s driving, and if it’s bad enough, you can always report it to the Police… But doing anything else, including arguing, or exiting a vehicle is NEVER worth it.”

The 49-year-old allegedly punched the teen operator in the face and thrashed his body back and forth to the point where the victim’s head hit the steering wheel, according to police.