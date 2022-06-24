Crime Transit police seek 2 persons of interest in alleged Malden assault Anyone with information should call police at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous tip to 873873. Transit police are looking for information about this man and woman captured on surveillance on June 18. MBTA Transit Police

MBTA Transit Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in connection with a firearm investigation in Malden.

The alleged assault in connection with this investigation took place June 18 at approximately 4:30 p.m. on an MBTA bus at Malden Center Station.

In one photo released Thursday, there is a person pictured with some facial hair wearing black sunglasses and an orange sweatshirt with a multicolored bear on it. In the other photo, there is a person wearing a black face mask and a black dress with the word “Boss” written on it in gold lettering and red stripes down the side.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of these two people is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. Anonymous tips can also be sent to police at 873873.