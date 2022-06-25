Crime 1 man arrested, 2 sought, in Brockton teen’s murder Angel Colon, 22, was arrested by State Police Friday at a Brockton residence. State Police also obtained arrest warrants for Malik Cotton, 21, and Angel Vasquez, 23. The Brockton house where Liedson Monteiro-Terry was pronounced dead at the scene of an apparent gunshot wound during a large party at the Sprague Avenue property.





One man was arrested and arrest warrants were issued for two other suspects in connection to the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Liedson Monteiro-Terry last Labor Day weekend, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office said.

Angel Colon, 22, was arrested by State Police Friday at a Brockton residence, Cruz’s office said in a statement issued Friday night.

State Police also obtained arrest warrants for Malik Cotton, 21, and Angel Vasquez, 23. Brockton and State Police were searching for the two men on Friday night. Pending Cotton and Vasquez’s arrests, all three will be arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court on one count of murder, the statement said.

