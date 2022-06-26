Watch: Father attacks VT police with excavator while they arrest his son

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A bizarre video posted to Twitter Thursday shows a father unsuccessfully attacking Vermont state troopers with the bucket of an excavator in an apparent attempt to stop them from arresting his son.
Vermont State Police said in a news release on June 15 that they were investigating an aggravated assault and burglary at a home in Hardwick on June 14 when it happened.
They said that they went to the home to arrest the son of 52-year-old Wayne Tallman and 48-year-old Amy Tallman, and that the couple quickly began trying to prevent the arrest.
“Wayne proceeded to operate an excavator and recklessly maneuvered the bucket near the Troopers and their cruisers in an attempt to prevent them from arresting the suspect,” the troopers wrote in the release.
The troopers were able to arrest Wayne’s son, but backed off before addressing the situation with Wayne. They said no one was hurt in the incident.
The troopers then arrested Wayne for aggravated assault on a protected official, resisting arrest, impeding arrest, and reckless endangerment. Amy was also charged with impeding arrest.
Watch the incident here:
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.