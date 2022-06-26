Crime Watch: Father attacks VT police with excavator while they arrest his son The mother and father reportedly attempted to stop their son from getting arrested by Vermont State Police. A Vermont man tried to attack Vermont State Police earlier this month when they tried to arrest his son. Vermont State Police

A bizarre video posted to Twitter Thursday shows a father unsuccessfully attacking Vermont state troopers with the bucket of an excavator in an apparent attempt to stop them from arresting his son.

Vermont State Police said in a news release on June 15 that they were investigating an aggravated assault and burglary at a home in Hardwick on June 14 when it happened.

They said that they went to the home to arrest the son of 52-year-old Wayne Tallman and 48-year-old Amy Tallman, and that the couple quickly began trying to prevent the arrest.

“Wayne proceeded to operate an excavator and recklessly maneuvered the bucket near the Troopers and their cruisers in an attempt to prevent them from arresting the suspect,” the troopers wrote in the release.

The troopers were able to arrest Wayne’s son, but backed off before addressing the situation with Wayne. They said no one was hurt in the incident.

The troopers then arrested Wayne for aggravated assault on a protected official, resisting arrest, impeding arrest, and reckless endangerment. Amy was also charged with impeding arrest.

Watch the incident here:

Last week, two troopers found themselves in an unexpected and dangerous situation when they went to a home in Hardwick to arrest a suspect in an assault and burglary case. Thankfully, this incident ended with the subjects in custody, and no injuries to anyone involved. pic.twitter.com/TqnGvm71Px — Vermont State Police (@VTStatePolice) June 23, 2022