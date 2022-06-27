Crime Salisbury woman pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of an infant "Her conduct tears at the hearts of all parents," U.S. District Attorney Rachael Rollins said.

A Salisbury woman pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child Friday after being accused of sharing images of her sexually abusing an infant and planning to meet up with someone so that they could abuse the infant together.

Desiree Daigle, 26, was arrested and charged in November 2018 after she was identified in online chats where she exchanged child pornography with another person, the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts’s Office said in a news release.

The DA’s Office said that some of the images were of an infant in Daigle’s care, and that they were taken in Daigle’s home. During the chats, the DA’s Office said, Daigle discussed plans to meet up with the other person so that they could abuse the child together.

“Ms. Daigle grossly exploited and sexually victimized an infant, took a video of her abuse which she shared with others. Her conduct tears at the hearts of all parents. This kind of case drives my office’s mission to do all that it can to prosecute individuals like Ms. Daigle, who prey on innocent and defenseless children,” U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said in the release.

The charge of sexual exploitation of a child provides for a sentence of at least 15 years and up to 30 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

Daigle will return to court for sentencing on Oct. 24.