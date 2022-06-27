Crime Video shows 20-year-old drummer being beaten outside South Station The assault happened late Thursday evening.

A disturbing video that has been shared online shows a man being attacked by a group of men outside of South Station in Boston.

The video shows an assault that happened late Thursday evening that Boston police say they are actively investigating.

The video, which was taken by someone driving in the area, shows one white man running away from the scene while three other white men beat up a man on the ground and a woman tries to push them back.

The three men eventually leave the woman and man alone and jump into a nearby car and drive away. The woman can be heard yelling “F*** you pricks!” after them.

Advertisement:

The video ends showing the woman taking out her phone to take a picture or video of the car driving away, and the man who was being beaten lying on the ground.

In a Facebook post by local band Young Other, the man was identified as 20-year-old musician and bandmate Adam Neufell, and the woman in the video was identified as his girlfriend, Celia Joseph.

Boston police said in a statement that they were called at 12:09 a.m. on Friday June 24 to Atlantic Avenue and Summer Street in Boston for a report of an assault.

Police said it was reported that four white men physically assaulted a 20-year-old man. The injured man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation into this incident is “very active and ongoing,” but that they have not arrested anyone in connection with the incident.

In the police report for the incident, police wrote that witnesses told them that Neufell and Joseph were standing outside South Station when a group of young white people, likely in their early 20s, in a gray Toyota 4Runner shouted to Neufell to get a haircut.

Witnesses told police that Neufell and the group of people in the SUV began shouting at each other before one man got out and punched Neufell. That man was followed by three other men who proceeded to beat Neufell.

Advertisement:

Witnesses told police the men then got back in the SUV and the SUV drove down Atlantic Avenue towards Seaport Boulevard.

Neufell is the drummer of a local band called Young Other. The band played at the Welcome to Rockville music festival at the Daytona Speedway in Florida earlier this month.

The band said that Neufell is suffering from a broken nose, a split lip, extensive bruising, and a concussion that has caused increased sensitivity to lights and loud noises.

They added Neufell and his family are working with doctors to determine when he can go back to touring.

“Please keep Adam, his girlfriend Celia, and their families in your thoughts and prayers for a quick, healthy, full recovery,” the band wrote.