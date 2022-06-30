Crime Man in court on marijuana charges arrested while driving away from court in SUV full of marijuana, police say The 43-year-old Biddeford, Maine, man started the day and ended the day in Newburyport District Court. In total, state police recovered 70 pounds of marijuana and 20 pounds of marijuana extract. Massachusetts State Police

A man in court Wednesday on charges of driving without a license and marijuana possession over one pound was released on his own recognizance with one condition: no driving until he is properly licensed again.

Almost immediately though, he was caught in the parking lot, not only driving without a license, but also transporting more than 70 pounds of marijuana and 20 pounds of marijuana extract, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Trooper Michael Provost, who works as the court officer for the Newbury Barracks at Newburyport District Court, knew the 43-year-old Biddeford, Maine, man was in court that day and wouldn’t be legally able to drive home with his Maine license still suspended, police said.

As the day’s court proceedings came to a close, Provost reported seeing him getting into the driver’s seat of a Toyota SUV with a Florida registration in the courthouse parking lot and driving away.

Provost, who reportedly was leaving the courthouse in his cruiser at the time, stopped the vehicle and arrested the man for operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Prior to having the vehicle towed, Provost took inventory and soon found two vacuum sealed bags and two duffel bags filled with marijuana, five jars of THC extract, zip lock baggies, a bong, and a large roll of $20 bills secured with a rubber band — all in the passenger compartment, according to police.

The man was taken to the Newbury Barracks for booking and then driven back to where he started the day, Newburyport District Court. There, he was arraigned on new charges of operating a motor vehicle without a license and trafficking in marijuana.

“He was one court appearance short of a hat trick,” state police wrote in a release. “But two in the same court on the same day is still pretty unique.”