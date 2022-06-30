Crime Prosecutor: Sons of Boston bar co-owner tried to cover up fatal stabbing Alisha Dumeer was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court Thursday on a charge of accessory after the fact in connection with the murder of Marine Corps veteran Daniel Martinez outside the Sons of Boston bar. Matt Yan for The Boston Globe





BOSTON (AP) — A part-owner of a Boston bar tried to dispose of a bloody sweatshirt one of the club’s bouncers was purportedly wearing when he fatally stabbed a former Marine celebrating the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, a prosecutor alleged in court on Thursday.

Alisha Dumeer, 34, who owns a share of the Sons of Boston bar, was released on personal recognizance after pleading not guilty to accessory after the fact of murder in the March 19 slaying of Daniel Martinez, 23.

The bouncer, Alvaro Larrama, 38, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and continued to be held without bail. Larrama followed Martinez and his friends down the street after they exchanged words, and stabbed Martinez after he struck the bouncer in the head with an aluminum beer bottle, the prosecutor said.

Martinez, who is from the Chicago area, was pronounced dead at the hospital. He had recently been discharged after a four-year tour in the Marines.

After the stabbing, surveillance cameras show Dumeer giving the bouncer a change of clothes and disposing of the old clothes, including a sweatshirt that was later recovered and tested positive for blood, prosecutors said.

Dumeer’s attorney, Francis DiMento Jr., said the surveillance video does not show the whole story and his client maintains her innocence. An email seeking comment was left with Larrama’s attorney.

The bar shut down after the city suspended its entertainment and liquor licenses.