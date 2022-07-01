Crime Lynn mother and son sentenced to federal prison for running a fentanyl pill trafficking ring Vincent and Laurie Caruso were charged last year along with two other people for distributing fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl to street gangs north of Boston.





A mother and son from Lynn have been sentenced to federal prison for running a fentanyl pill trafficking organization that prosecutors called a “family business,” on the North Shore, the U.S. attorney’s office said Thursday.

Vincent Caruso, 27, a known member of the Crips street gang, and Laurie Caruso, 52, were charged last year along with two other people for distributing fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl to street gangs north of Boston, the Globe reported. Vincent Caruso, who was also known by the street name “Fatz,” was sentenced to 250 months, or more than 20 years, in prison five years of supervised release, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement. His mother, Laurie Caruso, 52, was sentenced to nine years in prison and four years of supervised release, the release said.

Vincent pleaded guilty on March 15 to charges, including one count of conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and other controlled substances, the statement said. He also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery (Hobbs Act robbery); and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, the statement said.

