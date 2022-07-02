Crime Girl injured in Hyde Park shooting early Saturday morning The victim, who was only identified as a juvenile female, was transported to a local hospital by Boston EMS, Tavares said.





A girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a Hyde Park shooting early Saturday morning, according to Boston police.

Officers went to the scene at 161 Wood Ave. at 3:53 a.m to investigate a possible shooting and found the victim, said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman.

