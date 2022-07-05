Crime Merrimac police search for man who allegedly solicited a 15-year-old The suspect was last seen driving towards New Hampshire.

Merrimac police said Monday that they are investigating a report that a suspicious man approached and solicited a 15-year-old boy Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., Merrimac police responded to the area of Pine and Church Streets for a report that a 15-year-old boy was approached by a suspicious man.

The suspect allegedly asked the teen multiple times if he wanted any money or a ride, which the teen refused, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s with bleach blond hair and wearing a multi-colored, vertical-striped tank top with stud earrings.

He was last seen driving a silver Toyota sedan with New Hampshire plates with black rims, heading north towards New Hampshire, police said.

Anyone with any information about this incident, the vehicle, or driver, are asked to call the Merrimac Police Department at 978-346-8321.