BPD seeks public’s help in finding stabbing suspects, alleged package thief

Boston police are requesting the public’s help in identifying individuals in connection with a double stabbing that took place April 20 shortly after 2 a.m. in the area of Stuart and Warrenton streets in downtown Boston.

Two victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 617-343-4248 or the CrimeStoppers Tip Line by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The department added that it will “stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner.”

See below for photos of the suspects:

Police are also looking to identify a suspect in connection with recent package thefts in Mission Hill.

The suspect is described as a white female with curly hair and a distinctive tattoo across her back and shoulders. She was photographed wearing a red tank top, dark pants, and sandals.

The alleged package theft took place in the area of 70 Parker Hill Ave. on July 1 at around 4:45 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this person is asked to contact detectives at 617-343-4275.

