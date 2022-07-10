Crime Police issue warning after 2 sexual assaults in South Boston The incidents occurred in the area of East Broadway Street and Dorchester Street.

Boston police are alerting members of the public following two incidents of sexual assault in South Boston.

Detectives assigned to the Sexual Assault Unit are investigating two reports of Indecent Assault and Batteries, according to a BPD notice posted Saturday. They occurred in the area of East Broadway Street and Dorchester Street.

No other information has been released so far.

People with information regarding the incidents are urged to call BPD detectives directly at (617) 343-4400.

Members of the community who would like to assist in the investigation anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1(800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Boston police issued the following advice:

Be aware of your surroundings, especially at night. Keep your head up. Make quick eye contact with those around you, and try to avoid poorly lit or isolated areas when possible.

When possible, walk with friends and people you know, especially late at night.

Avoid the distractions created when talking on a cell phone or listening to an iPod/similar device. Avoid wearing earbuds or headphones in both ears.

If you believe someone is following you, change direction, cross the street, seek a populated location and call 911.

Remember descriptive information about the person following you to report to the police.

If confronted, believe in your ability to fight back and defend yourself. Creating distance and yelling words like: “fire,” “help,” or “rape” are smart ways of drawing attention and alerting people that you need help.

Keep your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon to ward off an attack.