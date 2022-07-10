Police issue warning after 2 sexual assaults in South Boston

Newsletter Signup
Boston police are alerting members of the public following two incidents of sexual assault in South Boston.
Detectives assigned to the Sexual Assault Unit are investigating two reports of Indecent Assault and Batteries, according to a BPD notice posted Saturday. They occurred in the area of East Broadway Street and Dorchester Street.
No other information has been released so far.
People with information regarding the incidents are urged to call BPD detectives directly at (617) 343-4400.
Members of the community who would like to assist in the investigation anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1(800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
Boston police issued the following advice:
