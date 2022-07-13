Crime Greenfield man receives 20 years in child pornography sentencing Charles Fox, 47, used Facebook messenger to solicit a minor in the Philippines.

A Massachusetts man was sentenced in a Springfield federal court Tuesday to 20 years in prison on child pornography charges.

Charles Fox, 47, of Greenfield, used Facebook Messenger to communicate with a minor in the Philippines, as well as receive pornographic images of the child, according to a statement from the Department of Justice. Fox wired money to the Philippines in exchange.

Fox was indicted on two counts of receipt of child pornography in July 2019. He pleaded guilty in November 2021.

Fox, a registered sex offender, was previously convicted of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years of age.

“Mr. Fox exploited a helpless child on the other side of the world, robbing them of their innocence,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins in the statement. “He engaged in this repugnant behavior while he was a registered sex offender…Those who seek to sexualize and exploit children will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”