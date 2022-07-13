Crime Man sentenced to life in prison for double murder at Jamaica Plain housing development Two men were killed and a preschooler injured when Wilvin Guity-Beckels walked into the Mildred C. Hailey Apartments complex in 2018 and opened fire. A woman leaves Roxbury District Court holding a photo of shooting victim Christopher Joyce following the arraignment of Wilvin Guity on Monday, May 14, 2018. Clayborn Blair was also killed in the double shooting. (Scott Eisen for The Boston Globe)





A man was sentenced in Suffolk Superior Court Tuesday to two mandatory life sentences in prison for a 2018 shooting that killed two men and injured a preschooler at a Jamaica Plain housing development.

Wilvin Guity-Beckels, 32, was convicted last month for the murders of 23-year-old Christopher Joyce and 58-year-old Clayborn Blair and the injury of a 4-year-old child on June 30, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement. On May 4, 2018, Guity-Beckles walked into the Mildred C. Hailey Apartments complex and opened fire on a group of about 15 people standing in an outdoor area at 9:45 p.m., the statement said. Joyce and Blair were killed in the spray of gunfire, and a then-4-year-old boy’s ear was grazed by a bullet, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

Advertisement:

In addition to two mandatory life sentences without parole for each count of first degree murder, Guity-Beckels was also sentenced to 18 to 20 years for armed assault with intent to murder and four to five years for the possession of a firearm, according to the statement.

Finish the story at BostonGlobe.com.