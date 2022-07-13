Crime Watch: North Reading motorbike shop targeted in smash-and-grab robbery Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call the North Reading Police Department. The suspects allegedly used a U-Haul cargo van to ram into a motorbikes store to gain access inside, police said. North Reading Police Department

Police are investigating after thieves allegedly used a U-Haul cargo van to break into a local motorbike store over the weekend.

North Reading Motorsports shared surveillance footage on its Facebook page Saturday, revealing that the suspects were able to get the door open during the predawn hours by ramming it with the U-Haul van.

“They were able to get away with two new bikes,” the store on Main Street wrote, noting that the bikes were a 2022 KX250 and a 2023 CRF450. “Any information or leads would be greatly appreciated to catch these criminals. Please spread the word. Unfortunately, we will have to remain closed until further notice due to the damage to our main entrance.”

North Reading police on Tuesday shared screenshots from the surveillance footage, noting that an officer saw the burglary in progress on Saturday at 49 Main St. while doing routine building checks in the area around 3:30 a.m.

Police are investigating a break-in and burglary that occurred at North Reading Motorbikes on Saturday, July 9. – North Reading Police Department

The officer, immediately noticing the damage to the store, saw a male suspect allegedly fleeing the scene in the van upon arrival.

He attempted to pull the van over, but the driver allegedly sped off, refusing to stop.

Police said they believe six men were involved in the store break-in, five of whom fled before the officer arrived at the scene.

Officers found a black SUV in Lawrence and recovered one of the missing motorbikes from the vehicle, according to police. The car had a stolen registration, which police believe is connected to the break-in.

The U-Haul was also located Tuesday and determined to have been stolen.

Police said the suspects may be connected to similar break-ins throughout eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call the North Reading Police Department at 978-664-3131.

The incident remains under investigation by the North Reading Police Department with assistance from local and state law enforcement partners, including the Lawrence, Beverly, and Chelmsford police departments.

See the surveillance footage shared by North Reading Motorsports below: