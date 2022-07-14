Crime Burlington police searching for driver who struck an officer then left the scene The officer was working a construction detail at the time. Police believe the car involved with a hit and run with a police officer on Thursday was a 2013-2015 Hyundai Elantra. Burlington Police Department

Burlington police are searching for a driver who struck a police officer who was working a construction detail and then fled the scene of the crime.

The officer was struck just after 10 a.m. Thursday in the area of 26 Beacon St., police said. The officer had signaled for the car to stop as it approached the construction site, but the car’s operator tried to drive around the officer. The driver then hit the officer with his car, police said.

According to police, the driver did not stop at the scene, and continued northbound toward Woburn.

The officer was treated for minor injuries at Lahey Hospital and released.

Advertisement:

Police believe the car was a light gray 2013 to 2015 Hyundai Elantra.

Police believe the car involved with a hit and run with a police officer on Thursday was a 2013-2015 Hyundai Elantra. – Burlington Police Department

Burlington police are asking anyone who recognizes the car or has information on its driver to contact them at 781-272-1212.