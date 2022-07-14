Crime Man arrested after alleged ‘unprovoked’ attack on fellow Red Line passengers The suspect already had a warrant out for his arrest for assault and battery, police said. Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe, File

A Dorchester man was taken into custody Wednesday after he allegedly attacked several passengers on a Red Line train.

Eugene Wright, 42, threatened and then physically assaulted passengers by punching, kicking, and throwing a metal bottle on the train, which was traveling northbound between Ashmont and JFK/UMass stations, according to MBTA Transit Police. Officers responded to the “unprovoked” incident at about 3:30 p.m. and were informed about the situation by victims and witnesses.

They found Wright on the opposite platform and took him to headquarters to be booked, where they discovered he already had a warrant for arrest issued by the Boston Municipal Court-Central Division for assault and battery.

For Wednesday’s incident, Wright is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — shod foot, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — bottle, assault and battery, and disorderly conduct for four victims, police said.