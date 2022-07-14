Crime New Hampshire man arrested, charged with step-grandfather’s murder Keegan Duhaime, 26, is facing one count of second degree murder for knowingly causing the death of 72-year-old Timothy Hill.





A New Hampshire man was arrested and charged with allegedly fatally shooting his step-grandfather with whom he lived in Winchester, N.H., officials announced late Wednesday night.

Keegan Duhaime, 26, is facing one count of second degree murder for knowingly causing the death of 72-year-old Timothy Hill at a home on Scofield Mountain Road, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said in a statement. Duhaime is also charged with one count of second degree murder for recklessly causing Hill’s death. The statement said. He is due to be arraigned Thursday in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene.

Hill was married to Duhaime’s grandmother, and Duhaime lived with him, the statement said. Police responded to the family’s home around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday for a welfare check. Officers discovered Hill’s body inside, according to the statement. An autopsy on Hill’s body is expected to conducted Thursday, officials said.

