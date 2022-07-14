Wagner Ernesto Pena Tejeda is wanted for Boston stabbings, Philadelphia murder

Newsletter Signup
Wagner Ernesto Pena Tejeda is wanted on three warrants for the murder of a “random victim” in Philadelphia on June 21 and two stabbing incidents in Boston, the Boston Police Department said Thursday.
Just prior to the Philadelphia shooting death, he attempted to shoot at two additional victims, but his gun malfunctioned, police said. The 24-year-old has made threats to kill family members, according to police, and he should be regarded as armed and dangerous. Police said he may be in the Roslindale or Lawrence, Massachusetts, areas or in Rhode Island. If he’s seen or located, residents are asked to call 911.
Anyone with information should also call 911 or the Boston Police Fugitive Unit at 617-343-4468 or the E-5 Detectives at 617-343-4566. To assist in the investigation anonymously, call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
