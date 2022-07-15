Crime Person of interest wanted in alleged T assault that left passenger unresponsive The victim was allegedly assaulted by an unknown man while inside the Savin Hill station.

The victim was allegedly physically assaulted by an unknown man, pictured above, while inside the station. – MBTA Police

Police are attempting to locate a man they believe attacked another passenger in the Savin Hill station on July 8, the MBTA Transit Police said Friday.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on July 8, Transit Police responded to an unresponsive man on the platform of the station. Boston EMS determined he was suffering from trauma about his facial area and chest, and he was transported to a hospital to treat his non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who recognizes the subject of interest and has information on his identity of whereabouts can call the Transit Police Criminal Investigation Unit at 617-222-1050, or send an anonymous text to 873873.