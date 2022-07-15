Crime Philadelphia murder suspect arrested in Lawrence Wagner Tejeda-Pena, 24, was also wanted on warrants related to two stabbings in Boston.

The suspect in a Philadelphia murder was arrested late Thursday night in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Boston police warned earlier in the day that 24-year-old Wagner Tejeda-Pena, who was also wanted on two warrants related to two stabbings in Boston, may have been in the area of Lawrence, Roslindale, or Rhode Island.

Tejeda-Pena allegedly ran up behind a 76-year-old man out for his morning walk in Philadelphia’s Juniata Park neighborhood on June 21, shooting the man once in the back of the head, 6abc reports.

The victim, Loi Nguyen, was found near his backyard door, the station reports.

Philadelphia police released surveillance video of the shooting, which occurred around 5:33 a.m.

The fatal shooting occurred fifteen minutes after Tejeda-Pena allegedly attempted to shoot two other individuals but the gun malfunctioned, according to Boston police.

WAGNER ERNESTO PENA TEJEDA Wanted for MURDER https://t.co/0smZw3lXHt pic.twitter.com/E70ivMXE9K — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 14, 2022

Lawrence police said upon receiving the information about the 24-year-old, the department began actively looking for him. Around 10:30 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Broadway and Manchester Street during which Tejeda-Pena was taken into custody “without incident.”

“He was processed at the Lawrence Police Station, and charged as a fugitive from justice in connection to the homicide in Philadelphia and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the West Roxbury District Court arrest warrants,” police said.

Boston police said the 24-year-old would be arraigned Friday in West Roxbury District Court.