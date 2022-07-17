Crime 7 people arrested for allegedly breaking into Downtown construction site The construction site is for a new office space called OneCongress.

Boston police arrested seven people early Sunday morning for allegedly breaking into the construction site for a new skyscraper.

Boston police have charged the following people with breaking and entering and trespassing: 22-year-old Jared Subiono, of Boston; 22-year-old Rachel Pincus, of Boston; 25-year-old Richard Tu of Roxbury; 20-year-old Jiashi Tang, of Roxbury; 25-year-old Michael Yang, of Somerville; 25-year-old Crystal Rhee, of Belmont, and 22-year-old Jingyu Song, of Boston.

Police said in a news release that at about 3:05 a.m., a witness reported they had seen a group of people inside of the closed construction site at 1 Congress St., which is located near Haymarket Station.

The site is home to a new office space and skyscraper called OneCongress, which is currently under construction and expected to open in 2023.

The witness told officers that the group wore all-black clothing, had masks on their faces, and some were carrying backpacks, police said.

The 1 Congress St. construction site was closed at the time, with locked gates and numerous signs surrounding the site informing people not to trespass, according to police.

Due to the hazardous conditions of the site, which is under demolition, supervisors told officers not to enter the construction site and to establish a perimeter.

Officers saw the group running along the fence line, police said. As six people tried to flee over a fence, they were taken into custody without incident.

The seventh suspect was quickly found nearby and taken into custody.

It is unclear why the suspects allegedly broke into the construction site. Boston police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on that matter.

All of the suspects are expected to be arraigned soon in Boston Municipal Court.