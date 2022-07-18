Crime One woman killed, another injured in Worcester shooting No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning.

One woman was killed and another was injured in a shooting on Saturday evening in Worcester, according to authorities.

Officers were dispatched to Cambridge Street around 7:05 p.m. after gunshots were recorded by ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system used by law enforcement, Worcester police said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“While on their way to the call, officers were informed that someone had called in reporting a gunshot victim,” the statement reads. “When officers arrived, they located a 41-year-old female gunshot victim. This victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.”

Officers also found a second victim with “less serious wounds,” police said.

Advertisement:

“She was transported to the hospital for treatment,” the statements reads. “Detectives arrived and began the follow-up investigation.”

WCVB reported the two women were from Ghana and are active in Worcester’s West African business community, according to neighbors.

No arrests had been made in connection to the shooting as of Sunday morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting can leave tips with police by sending an anonymous text message to 274637 TIPWPD, or by sending an anonymous web-based message at worcesterma.gov/police.

Tips can also be submitted by calling the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.