Crime Armed suspect shoots himself after hours-long standoff with police on I-495 The standoff took place in Andover near the Andover-Lawrence line. An armed suspect barricaded himself inside his car on I-495 in Andover Tuesday evening. MassDOT

An hours-long standoff between Massachusetts State Police and an armed suspect who barricaded himself inside his vehicle on I-495 ended Tuesday evening with the suspect apparently shooting himself.

State Police tweeted around 8:20 p.m. that an armed suspect had barricaded himself alone inside his vehicle on I-495 in Andover near Route 93 and the Andover-Lawrence line.

Interstate 495 is shut down in both directions, as state police deal with an armed suspect barricaded inside a vehicle. https://t.co/ODkDDsqfLM pic.twitter.com/47Q9KAGSDy — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) July 20, 2022

They said there were tactical units on scene, and that they’d shut down I-495 northbound north of Route 93 and I-495 southbound south of Route 28.

Some MassDOT camera views of the recent standoff on I-495 in Andover pic.twitter.com/TF3eHQig4N — Breaking In Bay State (@BreakingBay) July 20, 2022

About 30 minutes later State Police tweeted that they had crisis negotiators on scene, and that they were trying to resolve the situation peacefully.

State Police Bearcat now on scene at standoff on 495 in Andover… suspect armed and wanted according to sources for multiple recent bank robberies in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island #7News pic.twitter.com/2Gk56x6G1t — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) July 20, 2022

At 10:09 p.m., State Police tweeted that the suspect had apparently shot himself, and that he was taken to Lawrence General Hospital. They said that his condition is unknown at this time.

Drivers stuck on 495 near standoff in Andover are being told to turn cars around and drive to the previous exit #7News pic.twitter.com/LllE95le9V — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) July 20, 2022

An investigation into this incident is ongoing, State Police said. Some lanes on I-495 have reopened.

No further information has been released, including the suspect’s identity.