Crime Everett man found dead in apparent homicide Police found a 38-year-old man dead inside an Everett home.

An apparent homicide is under investigation by the Everett Police Department, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The police responded to a 911 call Tuesday morning around 4:22 a.m. reporting an unresponsive man. Upon arriving at the Central Street home, the police found a 38-year-old man dead inside the residence.

The department’s investigation into the death is ongoing, and so far no arrests have been made. State and local police, along with the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, are assigned to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police at 781-897-6600 or the Everett Police Department at 617-387-1217.