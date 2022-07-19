Crime Four juveniles arrested in connection to murder of 17-year-old Weymouth High student Nathan Paul was allegedly killed in a botched drug deal in Quincy. Nathan Paul,17, was shot and killed in February. Boston Globe file

Four juveniles were arrested Tuesday morning in connection to the February murder of 17-year-old Weymouth High School student Nathan Paul, prosecutors said.

According to Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office, the four defendants were arrested on charges related to a larceny that allegedly occurred just before Paul was killed and the use of counterfeit currency in that larceny.

One of the juveniles arrested is also facing a charge of accessory after the fact of murder “for alleged behavior following the shooting,” prosecutors said.

Because their age, the four juveniles were not identified. Arraignments were expected to be held in Quincy District Court on Tuesday, but the hearings are closed to the public, under state law.

Authorities had so far charged two other teenagers in connection to the Feb. 15 homicide.

Jaivon Harris, 18, was initially arrested in February. He and Keniel Diaz-Romero, 18, were both indicted by a grand jury in May on charges of murder, larceny from a person, possession of a counterfeit bill, uttering a counterfeit bill, and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Harris is also charged with misleading police, and Diaz-Romero is charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm as well.

Paul was allegedly shot following a botched drug deal, according to The Boston Globe.

Paul, on the night he was shot, allegedly sold a couple of teenagers honeydew-flavored THC bars but soon realized he was given counterfeit money, court records show. He chased after the teens and was shot, succumbing to his injuries at Boston Medical Center.

Harris turned himself into police in February and has pleaded not guilty.

Morrissey’s office said in May that Diaz-Romero was believed to be outside of Massachusetts at the time of the indictment.

Investigators were still searching for him as of Tuesday.

“This investigation remains active and ongoing, with Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office working closely with Quincy Police and law enforcement partners both regionally and nationally as Keniel Diaz-Romero remains under indictment and at-large,” Morrissey said in a statement on Tuesday.