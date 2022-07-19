Crime Four men charged in Central Square stabbings that left 2 injured Police said two men were stabbed — including one who was allegedly attacked twice — on the same day in Central Square.

Four men have been charged in connection to three stabbings in Central Square earlier this month that left two other men injured, including one who was allegedly attacked twice on the same day.

Cambridge police announced the arrests on Monday, just over a week after the early morning and late evening stabbings on July 10.

All of the men allegedly involved were arrested in the Central Square area, according to authorities. They are:

Jahhiaha Carr, who is homeless and is charged with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery to collect a loan.

Talia Jackson, of Chelsea, who is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery to collect a loan, and carry a dangerous weapon.

Dakari Henderson, of Boston, who is charged with armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Hulbert Desanges, of Boston, who is charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police, in a statement, said they are not looking for any other suspects.

“The Cambridge Police have been actively investigating the stabbings, and working closely with residents, businesses, and other community partners since these reports were initially received,” officials said.

According to authorities, on Sunday, July 10, officers discovered evidence of a stabbing in Central Square that occurred after an apparent fight sometime before 4 a.m. near the Massachusetts Avenue and Pleasant Street intersection.

“A male victim arrived at the emergency entrance of a Cambridge hospital with stab wounds and the Cambridge Police were notified,” authorities said. “The victim then was treated and discharged from the hospital late Sunday morning.”

Police then received a report around 8:04 p.m. that day regarding a double stabbing in Central Square.

“One of the male victims was located in the area of 750 Massachusetts Avenue and the other — the same victim who was discharged from the hospital following Sunday morning’s stabbing — was found in the area of 5 Western Avenue,” police said.

Both victims suffered “potentially life-threatening injuries.”

“Fortunately, neither of the stabbings proved to be fatal and both victims are expected to recover,” police said.