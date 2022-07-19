Crime Missing 23-year-old Harvard woman found dead in Vermont; police looking to speak with ex-boyfriend Mary Anderson was found dead in her pickup truck early Tuesday morning in Brattleboro. Mary Anderson and Matthew Davis. Harvard police and Vermont State Police

A 23-year-old Harvard, Massachusetts, woman who was reported missing by her family Sunday evening was found dead early Tuesday morning in a pickup truck in Brattleboro, Vermont, according to state police there.

Mary Anderson was discovered in the 2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck that Harvard police said she was seen driving on Saturday night in Hudson, New Hampshire — the last time she was known to be seen alive.

“The death appeared to be suspicious,” Vermont police said Tuesday, noting that Anderson’s body was found at about 12:55 a.m. on Elliot Street.

Police are now looking to locate and speak with Anderson’s ex-boyfriend, 34-year-old Matthew Davis of Fitchburg, Massachusetts. Davis, who has connections to the Pittsfield, Massachusetts, area, “may have information relevant to this ongoing investigation,” state police said.

He was described as a white male, about 5-foot-6, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Multiple law enforcement offices in Massachusetts and Vermont are investigating Anderson’s death. Anyone with information regarding Davis’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department or Vermont State Police at 802-722-4600. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.

Harvard police said Tuesday that state police were “conducting a search on Still River Road in Harvard in relation to an ongoing investigation.”