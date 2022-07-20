Crime Wilmington hit-and-run seriously injures pedestrian A 64-year-old Wilmington woman was struck around 7:10 a.m. while walking on the sidewalk with a friend and a dog. Wilmington and state police are looking for information on this Hyundai Elantra in connection a Wednesday hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. Wilmington Police Department

The Wilmington Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian Wednesday morning.

A 64-year-old Wilmington woman was struck around 7:10 a.m. in the area of Nichols Street near the Billerica and Tewksbury town lines while walking on the sidewalk with a friend and a dog, officials say.

Authorities have determined that the vehicle veered from the road onto the sidewalk, hitting the woman from behind before speeding away. Wilmington police are looking to locate the vehicle, which they believe to be a Hyundai Elantra from the years 2011 to 2016 missing a hubcap.

The department asked residents with security cameras in the area of Shawsheen Avenue and Nichols Street to check their footage from Wednesday morning around 7 a.m.

Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to call the Wilmington police at 978-658-5071.

