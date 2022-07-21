Crime A Maine mother returned home to find her 14-year-old daughter dead. Her death has been ruled a homicide. The victim’s mother also reported one of her cars was missing from their driveway.

Maine State Police are investigating the death of a 14-year-old girl in Mount Vernon as a homicide, and looking for a stolen car that may be connected to the case.

The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department received a report of the incident Monday evening after the girl’s mother found her dead in their home, according to a statement issued by state police.

The victim’s mother also reported one of her cars missing from their driveway: a red 2010 Chevy Impala with a Maine support wildlife license plate of 410-AVW.

State police evidence technicians and detectives worked Monday night into Tuesday looking for evidence and conducting interviews, and an autopsy done Tuesday ruled the death a homicide. The car was located that morning as well, in Wayne, Maine, but detectives are looking for information from anyone who saw the car Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

Advertisement:

Anyone with information on the case should call the Maine State Police at 207-624-7076.