Police investigate unarmed bank robbery in Government Center

A Bank of America in Government Center was robbed Friday afternoon, according to Boston police.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery at 6 Tremont St. at 4:39 p.m., said Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokesperson. The caller reported that a person had entered the bank and withdrawn an unknown amount, without showing a weapon, Tavares said.

Witnesses who were in the bank at the time said at the scene that they had not seen or heard anything to indicate there was a robbery until after the fact.

