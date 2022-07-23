Crime 89-year-old woman identified as driver who struck Burlington cop Police said she didn’t act with criminal intent, but they cited her and want her license revoked.

Burlington police identified the driver who struck an officer on Burlington Street last week as an 89-year-old Woburn woman.

But police did not name the driver, who they say did not act with criminal intent.

The incident happened on July 14, around 10 a.m., when a police officer working a private construction detail was struck by a car near 26 Beacon St.

Investigators say the officer signaled for the car to stop as it approached the construction site, but the driver tried to drive around and struck him. The drive didn’t stop, and the car continued northbound toward Woburn.

Police released a photo of the car and driver a few hours after the incident, asking for tips.

The officer was treated for minor injuries at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and later released.

The Burlington Police Department issued the driver a civil motor vehicle citation and filed a request with the Registry of Motor Vehicles to revoke her license.