Man arrested in nonfatal shooting that caused lockdown at MFA

A 27-year-old man was arrested Saturday after another man was shot multiple times near the Museum of Fine Arts, which temporarily went into lockdown, according to police and museum officials.

A man called Boston police from a nearby parking lot at 11:11 a.m. to report he’d been shot in his leg, Boston police Officer Kim Tavares said in a phone interview. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital by Boston EMS, she said.

He called from the area of 491 Huntington Ave., a short distance from the museum, Tavares said. A second caller shortly afterward reported hearing shots fired, she said.

Officers were given a description of the suspect and arrested Marcello Holliday in front of Boston Police Headquarters, police said in a statement.

