Crime DCR employee slashed after telling woman the pond was closed at Myles Standish State Forest, say police The woman allegedly fled the scene with a male companion in an older model dark-colored Toyota coupe. Myles Standish State Forest in Plymouth County. Wikipedia

A Department of Conservation and Recreation worker was slashed in the face by a woman when he denied her entry to a pond in Myles Standish State Forest, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement Sunday.

The employee, 63, was standing at Barrett’s Pond in Carver on Saturday afternoon. When he told a woman the pond gate was closed and she couldn’t enter, she attacked him, according to the statement.

The woman allegedly fled the scene with a male companion in an older model dark-colored Toyota coupe, heading toward Long Pond Road and the Plymouth entrance into the forest.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic female with a thin build wearing a bathing suit and a blue T-shirt, and the man she was with was a Black male wearing a red T-shirt and black shorts.

The victim was treated at the scene by Carver EMS. Patrols from the State Police, Environmental Police, Carver Police, Plymouth Police, and State Police Air Wing conducted a search but did not find the suspect or the vehicle.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident as assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect can call the State Police-Bourne Barracks at 508-759-4488.