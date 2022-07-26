Crime Teen allegedly confronts commuter rail conductor with knife According to police, the juvenile male, who had a knife, approached the conductor and said, "Why you talking to my shorty?" MBTA commuter trains at South Station. Jonathan Wiggs / The Boston Globe, File

A teenage boy, armed with a knife, confronted a Keolis commuter rail conductor at South Station on Saturday night, police said.

At about 11:10 p.m., the conductor asked a female traveler where she was going to “ensure she was on the proper train,” according to MBTA Transit Police. Then, the boy, “armed with a knife at his side,” allegedly approached the conductor and said, “Why you talking to my shorty?”

“The victim attempted to explain he was trying to help but the juvenile male shouted over him while displaying his knife and advanced closer to the victim,” police said. “Victim believed he was in imminent danger of being assaulted.”

Advertisement:

The conductor then exited the train and called police.

According to police, when officers reached the train, the suspect was still on board, and when officers asked him to get off, he allegedly declared, “You can’t arrest me, I’m only 17!”. They took him into custody for assault by means of a dangerous weapon.