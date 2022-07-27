Crime Dorchester man allegedly threatens several with machete "During these incidents, the suspect threatened several victims with a machete before fleeing in his vehicle."

Police arrested a Dorchester man Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly used a machete to threaten several people he was in verbal altercations with.

Jorge Gonzalez, 49, was allegedly involved in two separate “verbal altercations” earlier in the day, before police found him.

“During these incidents, the suspect threatened several victims with a machete before fleeing in his vehicle,” according to Boston police.

At about 1:15 p.m., a Boston police officer spotted the suspect’s car, and multiple units then performed a traffic stop, detaining Gonzalez while they verified his identity. While placing him in custody, police said they found a bag with about 24 grams of fentanyl in his pants pocket, as well as the machete in his vehicle.

Gonzalez was stopped near Columbia Road and Annabel Street in Dorchester, near where the earlier incidents occurred, police said.

Charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon, and trafficking Class A drugs, Gonzalez was set to appear in Roxbury District Court.