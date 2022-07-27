Crime Teenage boy fatally shot in Dorchester "It’s going to take all of us here in the city of Boston to make sure we’re coming together as a community to end gun violence."

A teenage boy was shot and killed near Franklin Park in Dorchester Wednesday evening, the Boston Police Department announced.

At about 7:25 p.m., Boston police officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 28 Ellington Street. Upon arrival, officers located a teenage boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. His age and identity will not be publicly disclosed, according to Officer Andre Watson, a department spokesperson.

The boy was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Watson confirmed that no arrests have been made, as the investigation is still in its “preliminary stages.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden joined members of the Boston Police Department at a press conference Wednesday evening. They urged the community to cooperate in the investigation and spoke out against the rampant gun violence on Boston streets.

“Any time there is any incident of gun violence in our community, it is absolutely unacceptable, and when we see the loss of life, and particularly a young child, we are all robbed of the potential, the life that was ahead of this young person,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said at the press conference. “I am deeply devastated and here with community members to say we need to get guns off of our streets.”

Wu stated that the city has stationed neighborhood trauma teams on site and will continue to provide for community members affected by the tragedy.

“We need a community response,” Hayden said. “If you know of any information or have any information with regards to this case, we beg and plead and yearn that you contact police to let them know what information you know.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470, or assist anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

“We need to stop the violence in our streets,” District 4 City Councilor Brian Worrell said at the press conference. “And it’s going to take all of us, it’s going to take all of us here in the city of Boston to make sure we’re coming together as a community to end gun violence.”