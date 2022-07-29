Crime Authorities seek man in connection with Dorchester shooting The shooting occurred on July 17 in a parking lot near Humboldt Avenue and Seaver Street. The suspect is pictured at the scene wearing black leggings under black shorts, a black sweatshirt with the word “Scarface” written on the front, and black Puma sneakers. Boston Police Department

The Boston police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with a July 17 shooting.

The suspect is pictured at the scene wearing black leggings under black shorts, a black sweatshirt with the word “Scarface” written on the front, and black Puma sneakers. Authorities think the suspect fled on foot to the area of Brookledge and Hutchings streets.

The shooting occurred at about 10:37 p.m. in a parking lot near Humboldt Avenue and Seaver Street in Dorchester, officials said. Police found a man suffering “serious, life-threatening injuries” and he was taken to a nearby hospital. No update was provided on the victim’s status.

Police urge anyone with any information to call District B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275, or contact the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).