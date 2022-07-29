Crime Driver under the influence crashes pickup into Wilmington home, police say The house's porch was destroyed. Wilmington Police Department

Officers tracked down and arrested two men Thursday after one of them allegedly crashed a pickup truck into a Wilmington home while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, officials said.

Wilmington police responded to a report of the crash on Shawsheen Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Callers had informed the police that the truck in question had fled the scene, and officers soon located it with two men inside a short distance from the home, according to police.

The truck’s driver was identified as Timothy Fortin, 31, of Holyoke, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, as well as various driving and substance possession charges. The other occupant, Robert Dupont, 54, of Wilmington, was also arrested on drug possession charges.

Both men were transported to Lahey Clinic in Burlington for medical attention and subsequently released. They were set to be arraigned at Woburn District Court Friday.

The home’s exterior porch was destroyed, police said, but the Wilmington building inspector determined the residents will be able to safely remain in the house.