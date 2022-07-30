Crime Owners of Chinatown eatery, Hanover business, among eight indicted in alleged conspiracy to launder drug money





The owners of a Chinatown restaurant and a Hanover electronics business are among eight people indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston in connection with a complex money-laundering and money-transmitting conspiracy that processed tens of millions of dollars in drug revenues and a scheme that used stolen or fraudulent gift cards to buy Apple products and ship them overseas, officials said Friday.

Shi Rong Zhang, and his ex-wife, Qiu Mei Zeng, are co-owners of the China Gourmet restaurant in Chinatown, while Zhang also owns Wonderful Electronics, a restaurant supply and electronics business in Hanover, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office.

Zhang, 48, of Windham, N.H., and Zeng, 47, of Quincy, are charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and unlicensed money transmitting, the statement said. Also charged are Vincent Feng, 32, of Quincy; Da Zeng, 30, of Massachusetts; Wei Qing Zeng, 58, of Quincy; Xian Rong Zeng, 45, of Hanover; and Qiu Fang Zeng, 59, of Windham, N.H., the statement said.

Another defendant, Chengzou Liu, 36, of Braintree, was indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, prosecutors said.

