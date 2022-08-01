Crime Boston man found publicly urinating arrested on open warrants, police say "Subsequent to the officer's encounter with Burton it was discovered there were several warrants in existence for his arrest issued out of Middlesex Superior Court." Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe, File

A man who was noticed by police for urinating in the MBTA’s Ashmont station early Saturday morning was placed into custody for several existing warrants, police said.

At about 1:55 a.m., a transit police officer was alerted to the individual, who was allegedly “urinating on the elevator,” according to MBTA Transit Police. When instructed to stop, the man, identified as Gerard Burton, 57, of Boston, did not, police said.

“Subsequent to the officer’s encounter with Burton it was discovered there were several warrants in existence for his arrest issued out of Middlesex Superior Court for Assault & Battery on a 60+/Disabled Person with Serious Injuries, Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault & Battery on a 60+/Disabled Person 3 counts and Intimidation of a Witness,” police said.

Advertisement:

Burton was transported to the transit police department for the booking process, where officers discovered there was also an extraditable warrant for Burton’s arrest for fraud issued by Rhode Island authorities. They were contacted, and they will seek to take custody of Burton through the Massachusetts court system, police said.