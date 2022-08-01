Crime Lowell woman charged with trafficking illegal AR-15, other firearms The Lowell woman has been connected to several arms dealing incidents this year.

A Lowell woman was arrested Friday for allegedly trafficking illegal firearms, including an AR-15, without a license.

Leticia Alcantara, 25, was charged with one count of unlicensed dealing in firearms, according to a release from United States Attorney Rachael Rollins. A spokesperson for Rollins’ office told the Lowell Sun that Alcantara made her initial appearance in federal court in Boston Friday afternoon and is currently detained. A detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

“Illegal firearms trafficking stokes violent crime trends and poses a very real threat to the safety of our communities,” Rollins said in a statement. “We believe Ms. Alcantara contributed to this violent threat through regular sales offers for numerous firearms, including an AR-15 rifle. She held no license and was ready to sell firearms that could have gone to prohibited individuals.”

The charging document cited in the press release states that Alcantara was first identified as an arms dealer by authorities in October 2021. Since then, the Lowell woman has been connected to several arms dealing incidents.

On Feb. 15, Alcantara allegedly offered to sell a 9mm handgun to two individuals who were cooperating with law enforcement. A month later, Alcantara met with the cooperating witnesses in Falmouth to deliver the weapon. The witnesses observed Alcantara pull a black trash bag from her purse that contained the firearm.

Alcantara further communicated with the cooperating witnesses in July, allegedly sending them photos of two handguns for sale. At the direction of law enforcement, the witnesses agreed to the sale and met Alcantara in Plymouth. This happened a second time as the woman continued communicating with the witness about additional firearms for sale, including a handgun and an AR-15 rifle.

Alcantara faces a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Rollins and James Ferguson, Special Agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Boston Field Division announced the allegations Monday. The Plymouth and Falmouth Police assisted in the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Dell’Anno of Rollins’ Major Crime Unit is prosecuting the case.