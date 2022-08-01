Crime Man shot and killed in Dorchester The shooting happened around noon on Monday.

A man was shot and killed Monday in Dorchester, according to the Boston Police Department.

In a news release Monday, Boston police said they were called to 215 Norwell St. for a report that a person was shot around 12:06 p.m.

Police said that when they arrived on scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Boston Police Department is actively investigating this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

No further information about the shooting has been released.