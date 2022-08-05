Crime Mother, children killed in N.H. identified; deaths ruled homicides Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, were found shot to death Wednesday.

Authorities have revealed the identities of the woman and two children who were found shot to death in a Northfield, New Hampshire, home Wednesday morning.

Police have ruled the deaths of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, as homicides, according to a release from the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.

Officers arrived at 56 Wethersfield Drive in Northfield on Wednesday at around 11:30 a.m. after receiving a 911 call; authorities initially called the deaths “suspicious.”

Autopsies of the bodies then confirmed that Sweeney and her two sons each died from single gunshot wounds.

“At this point in the investigation, investigators have identified all involved parties and there is no threat to the general public,” the state attorney general’s office noted in the release.

The investigation remains ongoing. Officials have not announced any arrests or suspects at this point.